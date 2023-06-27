Dauphin Island hosting Independence Day fireworks show this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The town of Dauphin Island is getting into the USA spirit, by hosting an Independence Day fireworks show this weekend, to celebrate and honor our country.

It will take place this Saturday, July 1st, at 9 PM on the Public Beach (near Dauphin Island Elementary School). Some parking on the beach does charge a $5 environmental fee.

They would like to thank their sponsors Xfinity, Beach Planet, and Island Fun Rentals.

