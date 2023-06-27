Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dauphin Island hosting Independence Day fireworks show this weekend

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The town of Dauphin Island is getting into the USA spirit, by hosting an Independence Day fireworks show this weekend, to celebrate and honor our country.

It will take place this Saturday, July 1st, at 9 PM on the Public Beach (near Dauphin Island Elementary School). Some parking on the beach does charge a $5 environmental fee.

They would like to thank their sponsors Xfinity, Beach Planet, and Island Fun Rentals.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan

Latest News

Doing Good: All In Grants
Doing Good: All In Grants
A Sofia Special
Chef Ali Rosen discusses a sweet summer with berries and a book
Ozanam’s Jazz Extravaganza 2023
Ozanam’s Jazz Extravaganza 2023
Dauphin Island hosting Independence Day fireworks show this weekend
Dauphin Island hosting Independence Day fireworks show this weekend