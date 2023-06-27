Advertise With Us
Hire One

Doing Good: All In Grants

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All In Credit Union is known for its generosity and now All In is adding greater meaning to the phrase “#WeGiveBack.” For the sixth consecutive year, All In will once again provide grants to deserving organizations. This year, the Credit Union has pledged to award grants totaling up to $400,000 to deserving local organizations for future programs or facilities.

All In Amber Herman joined us on Studio10 to tell us more about their grants programs.

Applications and required documents will be reviewed by a committee, with an announcement of the winners to be made by October 31, 2023. For more information, email Marketing@allincu.com or call 334.598.4411 ext. 1309.

About All In Credit Union:

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.8 billion in assets. They have 31 branches in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi and provide personalized financial solutions to more than 168,000 members worldwide. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan

Latest News

A Sofia Special
Chef Ali Rosen discusses a sweet summer with berries and a book
Ozanam’s Jazz Extravaganza 2023
Ozanam’s Jazz Extravaganza 2023
Dauphin Island hosting Independence Day fireworks show this weekend
Dauphin Island hosting Independence Day fireworks show this weekend
Dauphin Island hosting Independence Day fireworks show this weekend
Dauphin Island hosting Independence Day fireworks show this weekend