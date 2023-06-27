Advertise With Us
Former NFL and University of Arkansas Quarterback Ryan Mallett dies in drowning accident

(Patric Schneider | AP)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - Former NFL and University of Arkansas Quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in a drowning accident in Destin, Fla, according to Okaloosa County.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a beach on Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2:12 on Tuesday after a group of people had been struggling to make their way back from a sandbar.

Officials said Mallett was one of the individuals and he reportedly went under and was not breathing when he was pulled out.

Lifesaving measures were taken but Mallett was pronounced deceased at a Destin emergency room, according to authorities.

Mallett was a standout quarterback for the University of Arkansas from 2008 to 2010 after transferring in from the University of Michigan.

Mallett was a third round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2011 draft and played six season in the NFL for the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

