Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff

Loretta Carr.
Loretta Carr.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne woman faces a capital murder charge after being accused of pushing another woman off a cliff in 2021.

According to court records, Loretta Kay Carr is believed to have killed Mary Elizabeth Isbell by pushing her off a cliff in Oct. 2021. Carr is charged with capital murder (kidnapping) as the alleged incident occurred during an abduction or attempted abduction.

Carr was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on June 25 with no bond.

