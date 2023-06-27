FOX 10 viewing area under excessive heat warning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - By now you know there is an excessive heat warning now in full effect for the FOX 10 viewing area.

While a lot of people are thankful to get a break from the torrential rains we’ve seen during the past two weeks -- they’re now cautiously having to contend with the sweltering summer heat that shows no signs of letting up.

From the Port City to the Eastern Shore -- there was no escaping the extreme heat. Even Daphne’s Gator Boardwalk -- deserted -- the gators nowhere in sight -- with the exception of one gator.

As our first heat wave of the summer beats down on the Gulf Coast -- it has families looking for relief and shifting their plans.

“Mostly just stay in the shade -- as much as you can -- drink a lot of water -- hydrate. That’s it -- try to reduce our activities during the critical heat times. Swimming helps -- kind of. In the water -- it’s nicer than being out here sweating a lot,” said one family.

Already working overtime -- the splash pad at Medal of Honor Park was offering more than a good time.

“It’s a good way to keep cool,” said one kid.

April Mayo agrees as it’s not only fun -- but it’s free!

“We used to have rivers and creeks to go to when I was younger -- but there is really not that much stuff you can do with kids -- that doesn’t cost a fortune. But we like to go wherever there is water,” said Mayo.

Meanwhile, a serious game of pickleball out at Stotts Park -- has friends Sydney Downs and Kiera Earls taking necessary precautions.

“Hydrate or dydrate! We’ve been drinking a lot of water -- we’ve been staying hydrated -- so we brought our water bottles. There full of waters and ice,” said Downs.

“Also -- I wear a lot of sunscreen. I am a redhead and she’s also very pale so we apply frequently,” said Earls.

They’ll want keep the water and sunblock on standby as we still have to get through July and August.

Something else to keep in mind -- try to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- and check on people and pets who may be vulnerable to the heat.

