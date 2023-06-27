Advertise With Us
Heat index values soaring this week

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It will be very hot this week on the Gulf Coast with some of the hottest temps we’ve felt in quite a while. Make sure you take that threat seriously and that each day you stay hydrated and avoid the outdoors during the hottest time of day. The noon to 5 p.m. time window. We’re expecting highs to be in the 95-100 degree range each day with heat index values around 105-115. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, with isolated rain chances.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory have been issued for the Gulf Coast. Regardless of which one you are included in - everywhere will be HOT!

Morning temps will be very humid starting off in the mid to upper 70s each day. Rain and storm chances each day will be in the 20-40% range. Tracking the tropics, we are only monitoring one small wave with low chances of development over the next seven days. We will continue to monitor.

Take precautions if spending time outdoors and check on your children and pets. This heat is nothing to mess around with.

Have a great week!

