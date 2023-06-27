Advertise With Us
Heat wave settles over region

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WALA) - An upper-level high that has been baking Texas for about a week is sliding eastward towards us in the coming days. Our highs will soar into the mid- to upper 90s with even close to 100 possible by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, our Gulf Coast humidity will make things feel even more oppressive. The heat index values will be from 110 to possibly as high as 118.

We sweat to cool off, but with these high heat indices, that short circuits our body’s ability to cool itself off. We need to take all of our hot weather precautions this week. Try to avoid being outside for long in the middle of the day. If you have to be outside, make sure you stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks.

This heat wave will continue into the weekend, but then conditions will dial back to normal by the Fourth of July next week.

Tropics: Tropical storm Cindy is now just a remnant. That storm may reform in the coming days. We’ll keep an eye on it. There’s nothing else out there of concern for now.

