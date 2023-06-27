Advertise With Us
Hot days continue in Gulf Coast heat wave

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The hot temperatures continue on the Gulf Coast with highs in the mid 90s again this afternoon with a “feel like” temperature of 105-110 degrees.

Temps will climb by Friday as the big heat dome that’s been over Texas heads our way. Our air temperature could reach 100 degrees and the heat index could be 115. Make sure you stay hydrated and that you’re being extra careful during the afternoons each day this week. Noon to 5 p.m. is the window when the hottest temps will be each day.

There will be a few pop up storms each day that could cool off individual locations, but nothing widespread. As always, you hear thunder roar, get indoors. Temps will start to ease back down next week as we celebrate the Fourth of July.

In the Tropics, things are quiet for now but the season is far from over for now.

