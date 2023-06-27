Advertise With Us
I-65 NB ramp from I-10 EB to close tonight for resurfacing

ALDOT Interstate 65 detour map for 11 p.m. Tuesday June 27, 2023, through 3 a.m. Wednesday,...
ALDOT Interstate 65 detour map for 11 p.m. Tuesday June 27, 2023, through 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Interstate 65 northbound ramp from Interstate 10 eastbound will be closed for a nighttime resurfacing project from 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, through 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Drivers will be detoured from I-10 eastbound to Dauphin Island Parkway Exit 22 and to I-10 westbound to travel to I-65 northbound.

