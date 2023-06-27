Advertise With Us
Judge to determine if Mobile man is fit to be tried on charges of stabbing toddler

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of stabbing his own toddler had a court hearing Tuesday, but it will be some time before his case is resolved.

Curtis James Woods, 25, of Mobile, has been charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors allege he stabbed his 22-month-old daughter.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said there are conflicting psychiatric evaluations. A competency hearing will have to be held to determine whether Woods is fit to stand trial and whether he was sane at the time.

“The case was reset to next month for some further mental evaluation to try to clarify some of that, but we’re continuing to take a look at that,” he told FOX10 News. “And, you know … horrific set of circumstances. And so that’s something that we take very seriously, and we want to be sure that we have the best mental evaluations done that we can have done so that we have an accurate picture of what his mental state was at the time.”

There are two issues. The first is whether Woods understands the nature of the charges against him and can assist in his own defense. If he is not competent, the state would determine whether his competency can be restored.

The second issue relates to the defendant’s competency at the time.

“If someone is found incompetent, and then we would have to make a showing that he is a danger to himself or to others in the community,” Blackwood said. “At that point, we would ask a judge to have them committed to a psychiatric institution.”

