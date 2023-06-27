Advertise With Us
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Loxley

Luis Angel Calvo-Ramos
Luis Angel Calvo-Ramos(Baldwin County Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that reached over 100 mph on Saturday, June 24, according to police.

Loxley PD said the chase began around 9 p.m. near North Gate and ended at County Road 68 and Highway 59.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles were struck during the pursuit, according to authorities.

Officials said Luis Angel Calvo-Ramos was arrested for a DUI and also had a fake social security card and a fake green card in his possession.

There is a possibility that ICE will deport him, according to police.

