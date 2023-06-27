Mayor Robin LeJeune holds ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ event in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne residents had a chance to meet with Mayor Robin LeJeune Tuesday morning. Lejeune held his Coffee with the Mayor event at the Daphne Senior Center.

The mayor gave an update on important topics like the construction of the new animal shelter and other projects going on across the city.

“Our animal shelter as you know, our animal shelter is torn down now and they’re starting construction. So, we’re really excited about the new animal shelter. Our Bayfront streetscape is continuing to work,” LeJeune said.

He also addressed the progress of Bayfront and May Day parks. Both are closed due to renovations and improvements to drainage.

“May Day Park, we are now past the storm water part of the reconstruction down there. And now we’re in the pier repair portion. We hope to be open in the next month or two months. Opening that park back up. Adding that Bayfront access. Bayfront we’re looking at probably the fall before that reopens,” LeJeune said.

There was also a blood drive afterwards in conjunction with Life South.

