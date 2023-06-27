Advertise With Us
Mobile woman charged with murder, corpse abuse after secret indictment

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office Task Force executed an arrest warrant on a 38-year-old woman following a secret indictment for murder and abuse of a corpse.

April Jonquil Gibbs of Mobile is accused of intentionally cause the death of Larry James Bradford, and “dismembering parts of his body and/or disposing of his torso in the woods or and/or exposing his body to the elements and/or scattering his body part,” according to the indictment.

Bradford’s family reported him missing on Aug. 11, 2015. Parts of his body were found a week later.

According to court records, Bradford had been charged multiple times with domestic violence in cases where Gibbs was the victim.

Gibbs was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Tuesday and given a $200,000 bond for the murder charge and $15,000 for the corpse abuse charge.

The DA task force was formed to expedite arrests on dangerous defendants who have been secretly indicted, beginning their prosecution in court much sooner than before.

