Ozanam’s Jazz Extravaganza 2023

Join us for Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy’s signature fundraiser of the year! It’s the same great event with an updated name - 2023 Ozanam’s Jazz Extravaganza...An Rx for a Cause!

Come mingle, dine, and dance to the sounds of saxophonist Jarvis Wright & Keep It Live, Gabby Merz & The Swing Band, have your picture drawn by caricature artist J.D. Crowe, bid on fabulous items at our infamous silent auction, raffle and wine pull, enjoy the best selections of Southern comfort foods and drinks, then raise your umbrellas and wave your hankies as we Secondline with the award-winning Excelsior Band at the end of the night.

We’re looking forward to seeing you again this year - June 30th from 6PM-9PM at The Grand Hall. Bring a friend or two and come as jazzy as you’d like. Tickets are $45.

OUR MISSION: OZANAM CHARITABLE PHARMACY A 501©(3) Non-Profit Organization 2022-23 FACT SHEET Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy’s mission is to provide quality prescription medications at no charge to those who are uninsured or cannot afford their medications.

OUR VISION: Ozanam’s vision is to serve the Alabama Gulf Coast as its voice for promoting and providing quality prescription for qualified uninsured individuals in Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, and Washington Counties.

OUR DISTINCTIONS: • Officially opened in October 1998 • Currently serving the community as the ONLY FREE charitable pharmacy in the State of Alabama • $0 Paid by patients for life-saving prescription medications • In 2022, Ozanam dispensed more than 20,500 prescription medications to more than 1316 uninsured patients, worth $3 million

OUR PROGRAMS: Generic Medications from In-House Formulary Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy provides generic medication from our in-house formulary. The generic medication is purchased by funds from grants, foundations, contracts, and general support from the community. Medication is dispensed by licensed pharmacists to qualified patients. Samples are limited and donated by local physicians. Access Your Rx Program/Senior Rx Program Ozanam’s Patient Assistance Program is vital to our program, because it is designed to help our patients with obtaining medication directly from pharmaceutical companies. Medication Therapy Management Program (MTM) The objective of the MTM Program partnership with the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy is: • To expand and increase the access of health care to a population of underserved patients. • To ensure overall medication safety and the appropriateness of medication usage. • To assist patients and their physicians in managing and controlling chronic disease states including diabetes and or hypertension.

OUR LEADERSHIP: An active 17-member Board of Directors Board President: Wily Christian, Ill, Spring Hill Memorial Hospital Executive Director: Shearie Archer, 251-432-4111, sarcher@ozanampharmacy.org Chief Pharmacist: Annie Daniels, adaniels@ozanampharmacy.org Resource Development Coordinator, Alvea Bridges:, 251-751-1191, abridges@ozanampharmacy.org

CONTACT US: Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy, 109 South Cedar Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602, (251) 432-4111, 432-4119 FAX, www.ozanampharmacy.org Business Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 2 :30 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Email: info@ozanampharmacy.org

