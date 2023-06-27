Residents voice concerns as Ladd sale moves forward

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last week the Mobile City Council approved the intergovernmental agreement paving the way for the city to transfer Ladd to the Mobile County Public School System. Some residents say they still aren’t happy with the decision.

“You all want to sell the stadium without any clear assurance of where the school board stands on this matter,” said Tim Hollis.

While some details still need to be worked out on the school system’s end, District Two Councilman William Carroll says the council can still make sure things like public use and stadium size will stay as agreed upon which is why they agreed to move forward with the sale agreement.

“The process allows for anything that the school board does to come back to the council for consideration for pass or not so if it does not come back in a manner that I for my district see fit I won’t be supporting it,” Carroll.

Some residents like Tim Hollis says he and other citizens are worried about preserving the culture of the stadium and the future of HBCU football games.

“Any college sporting event, any semi pro or professional sporting event you have the sale of alcohol. People are not going to come to these games if there’s not a sale of alcohol,” said Hollis.

School board member Johnny Hatcher says it’s still early in the process, but he doesn’t feel like that should be a problem.

“I’m of the opinion that we can do it. It’s an off-campus facility,” said Hatcher. “I don’t see any correlation between that and students.”

City and school board officials feel like the sale would be a step forward for the stadium.

“I believe the school board can do more than the city is doing right now,” said District Three Councilman CJ Small.

“If I have my way, we’ll do a full faceted sports complex and I think that’s great for our community,” added Hatcher.

Hollis isn’t convinced this is the right way to do it.

“In order to preserve that culture. Keep it in the hands of the citizens of Mobile,” said Hollis.

The city council also approved a purchase order for turf to fix the field at Ladd in the coming weeks. Meanwhile the school board is scheduled to have a special meeting on July 6th to discuss the intergovernmental agreement.

