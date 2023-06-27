Senior Bowl Celebrity Golf Tournament raises money for local high school football programs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame induction festivities continued with the annual Senior Bowl Celebrity Golf Tournament teeing off at Lakewood Country Club in Fairhope.

The group of NFL stars inducted included current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook, and former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews. Matthews was happy to be back in the Port City and he brought his family with him.

“It’s great. This is my first time coming back since that time in 2009. We brought the family here so they’re tearing up the resort, the water slides the beach and whatnot, I’m exhausted. But no, it’s great. It’s a little hot, little sticky, a little bit different from when I was here last time, but we’re having a blast, and this is truly an honor to be inducted into such a tremendous hall of fame.”

The exclusive event paired 22 foursomes with celebrities from across the football world including the five current Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees. Executive Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy says proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Mobile Baldwin Athletic Partnership, established in 2021. This program provides needed resources, ranging from pants and jerseys to blocking sleds and video technology, for underfunded public high school football programs in the two-county area.

“It’s going through our Mobile Baldwin Athletic Partnership. We did that last year and we raised $65,000. We split that up between 13 local high schools so they each got $5,000 and whatever they needed. I mean a lot of these programs are in need for whether it’s player equipment, on field equipment, technology, whatever they need, we try to help them out and that’s going to be the same efforts this year.”

It was a beautiful day on the course. Players gathered for a group photo before tee-time. Then they loaded up in their carts and away they went. Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, and hometown hero Robert Brazil also took part in the tournament, along with over 100 other golfers.

Hole 3 was sponsored by Taco Mama who provided a nice spread for those who stopped for a bite to eat.

Players could also participate in the jug machine challenge. Senior Bowl Relations Coordinator Molly Middleton was up for the test and Chris Johnson showed us, he’s still got it. It was a perfect day of golf with some NFL greats, all for a good cause.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.