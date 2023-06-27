Six police pursuits on both sides of the bay since Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a fast and furious weekend for law enforcement on both sides of the bay.

Since Thursday, five chases in Mobile County and one in Baldwin County.

The one in Baldwin happened Saturday night in Loxley and could end with the suspect getting deported after police said he reached over 100 miles per hour. The driver also handed them a fake social security card and green card.

The suspect is Luis Calvo-Ramos, 28. Loxley police tried pulling him over for a traffic violation. He didn’t stop, so officers gave chase, though they said the pursuit didn’t last long, ending at County Road 68 and Highway 59.

Calvo-Ramos was arrested for a DUI and attempting to elude.

Mobile police have also been in hot pursuit lately. Since Thursday, five chases happened in the Port City.

Thursday, after an alleged drug deal, police said Rondell Harris took off onto I-10, hitting another car.

Friday, Deion Taldon was accused of running from police at Overlook and Morlee Drive.

Devin Hudson, whose arrest FOX10 News caught on camera, allegedly rammed his vehicle into a fence at Herndon Park. Police said he hit multiple vehicles on Dauphin Street.

Saturday, Nicholas Flowers and Joseph Diamond were accused of running their vehicle into a ditch on Schillinger.

According to Mobile Police, two people got away after a chase ended on MLK near Kennedy.

