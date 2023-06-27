Advertise With Us
Hire One

Six police pursuits on both sides of the bay since Thursday

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a fast and furious weekend for law enforcement on both sides of the bay.

Since Thursday, five chases in Mobile County and one in Baldwin County.

The one in Baldwin happened Saturday night in Loxley and could end with the suspect getting deported after police said he reached over 100 miles per hour. The driver also handed them a fake social security card and green card.

The suspect is Luis Calvo-Ramos, 28. Loxley police tried pulling him over for a traffic violation. He didn’t stop, so officers gave chase, though they said the pursuit didn’t last long, ending at County Road 68 and Highway 59.

Calvo-Ramos was arrested for a DUI and attempting to elude.

Mobile police have also been in hot pursuit lately. Since Thursday, five chases happened in the Port City.

Thursday, after an alleged drug deal, police said Rondell Harris took off onto I-10, hitting another car.

Friday, Deion Taldon was accused of running from police at Overlook and Morlee Drive.

Devin Hudson, whose arrest FOX10 News caught on camera, allegedly rammed his vehicle into a fence at Herndon Park. Police said he hit multiple vehicles on Dauphin Street.

Saturday, Nicholas Flowers and Joseph Diamond were accused of running their vehicle into a ditch on Schillinger.

According to Mobile Police, two people got away after a chase ended on MLK near Kennedy.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held for mother and daughter involved in deadly wreck
Candlelight vigil for mother/daughter killed in Baldwin Beach Express wreck, allegedly by drunk driver
Candlelight vigil held for mother and daughter involved in deadly wreck
Candlelight vigil held for mother and daughter involved in deadly wreck
Six police chases in less than a week leads to multiple arrests
Six police chases in less than a week leads to multiple arrests
Preparing for the excessive heat warning
Preparing for the excessive heat warning