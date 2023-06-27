Soccer for Life changing lives one child at a time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On weeknights at Sage Park you can find kids from ages four to sixteen at soccer practices led by Coach Z and his coaching staff.

He came to the states to play at the University of Mobile and created this club over 20 years ago with a special mission. He grew up in South Africa without the proper soccer equipment and wants kids to have better opportunities than he did.

“After I became a Christian, I formed soccer for life with the idea just to make sure that the kids don’t stand outside the fence looking in wishing they could participate.”

Coach Z started knocking on doors looking for those who wanted to help support his vision which is what got soccer for life to where they are today.

What began as a group of just eight kids has grown into a club of nearly 250. Children from all walks of life are welcome here, to learn the game of soccer and be taught the word of God.

Teams are made up of kids from across the Mobile and Baldwin County areas, but there is also a program within Soccer for Life for refugee children from Burundi, Congo, Tanzania, Iraq, Pakistan, and Iran.

“Most of these kids come from war torn zones and areas. I grew up in that environment, so I understand you know, for therapy purposes we just want to keep this for them so they can feel like they belong.”

Some of the children Coach Z has coached have grown up to play soccer in the UK and one now plays for a MPLS team in Mississippi. Demarcus Hawkins, Tyler Long, and Retsin Kabambala, now in their early 20′s, are grateful for the doors Soccer for Life has opened for them and the mentor Coach Z has been in their lives.

“He played a big part of my life because that father figure was a bit absent so just having someone like that, you know, who just wants to set a good standard was good.”

“Like Tyler said of Coach being a mentor, he definitely played more like a father than anything, even more than a coach. So, I was blessed to have him.”

Soccer for Life is a program with the motto, “together we can do it”. They’re reaching communities and giving opportunities. Coach Z and his team have managed to do that for many children in our area and around the world, but the work is never done.

The impact Coach Z has made means everything to him. This is something that started as a dream has grown into a life changing club.

“We’re successful because we’re able to engage the kids that, on a normal day, they will not have access to playing soccer. So that’s a measure that and then just to see the kids grow up in a program and be loyal and come back and help us that makes me feel trapped by this. So, at the same time, it is putting pressure on me, I cannot fail. Because if I fail, all the work that you’ve done in 21 years will go to waste.”

