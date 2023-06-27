Subsequent arrest will be key hurdle in Ladd shooting defendant’s ‘youthful offender’ bid

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second time in as many months, a judge on Tuesday postponed a hearing to determine whether to treat a Semmes man charged in a 2021 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium as a “youthful offender.”

Jai Montrell Scott Jr., 22, faces five counts of attempted murder. If granted youthful offender status, the court records of the case will be removed from public view, and the maximum punishment will be capped at three years.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said he still is gathering information to present to Judge Charles Graddick.

“Youthful offender is a situation where you consider more than just the allegations of the case,” he told FOX10 News. “There are some other factors come into play. And we think there’s more information we can get to the court before they make their decision.”

Graddick reset the hearing for July 26.

The shooting, which occurred in October 2021 during a game between Vigor and Williamson high schools, wounded five people. Last month, Graddick denied a youthful offender request by Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Alabama’s youthful offender law was designed to give a break to defendants younger than 21. But it generally applies only to people with otherwise-spotless criminal records. Scott, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, has no prior convictions. But he picked up a new arrest last year – after the shooting.

Mobile police arrested Scott in May 2022. Prosecutors allege Scott had marijuana and a stolen gun while riding as a passenger in a car that police pulled over at O’Connor Street and Downs Court. He is set to be arraigned Wednesday on a receiving stolen property charge.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said prosecutors evaluate youthful offender requests based on the totality of the circumstances, including the offense.

“A lot more people could have been hurt – or worse,” he said. “Then, you know, the fact that if someone picks up a new offense, that certainly goes into it as well.”

Prosecutors allege that Scott aided and abetted the shooting. Although he is not accused of firing or even having a gun, Blackwood said that is not required to prove that the defendant is liable.

“There is evidence that he was an accomplice in the shooting, which would make him criminally culpable just as if he were the shooter,” he said. “That is Alabama law. We see that in many cases, when people work in concert together in order to commit a crime to break the law, then everyone is held accountable in the same way.”

Knizley said his client did nothing wrong.

“There’s a videotape of what happened here, and my client did not have a gun, was not shooting at anyone,” he said. “And there was a shooter who did shoot and injured the people. And then there’s another person who had a gun.”

A grand jury declined to indict that third defendant, a teenager whose name was withheld because of his age.

