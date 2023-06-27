Surprise disaster drill tests skills of Daphne first responders

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - First responders in Daphne were put to the test Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023. For the first time, the city coordinated a 9-1-1 emergency response training exercise between some of its city services. Since we’re in hurricane season, the drill simulated a driver trapped in a car after storms blew a tree down on top of it.

“This is a test. This is a test. Station sixty-six. District four. Weather-related incident with injury in the Woodrow Lane area,” dispatch called out.

The radio call went out just after eight o’clock Tuesday morning, but until that moment, none of those responding knew the drill was coming. Within moments, an engine company from Station 4 was arriving on the scene, followed by Daphne Police. The response teams first encountered trees and downed power lines bocking the road.

“As a fire department, we practice on fighting fires and that routinely, but clearing roads and dealing with trees down, and that’s not something that we deal with the day to day,” said Daphne Fire Marshal and Emergency Response Coordinator, Chip Martin.

Further down the road, they found a victim, or in this case, a crash dummy trapped inside of a car with a tree crushing the roof. While Daphne firefighters and Medstar personnel assessed the situation and came up with a game plan, Daphne Utilities took the opportunity to practice debris removal in storm aftermath situations.

One of the scenarios first responders came across was a car with a victim pinned inside by a fallen tree. (Hal Scheurich)

“This is the first and hopefully, not the last. We want to improve upon it and continue working and coming up with different scenarios, but we felt like this was a good, real world scenario for our area and what we could be facing,” explained Martin.

With the exercise, there really was no pass or fail line. It was more of a chance to hone the skills they already have and to stay sharp in case of a real emergency. Intermittent breaks were taken to discuss how to properly approach certain situations.

“I’ll hear what the chiefs have to say. We’ll hear about what the communication was through the channels and then we’ll hear what Public Works has to say, so it’s really not for me to grade,” Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune said. “It’s for me to go, ‘Okay. What would be my role?’”

It was eye-opening to see the different agencies come together in a time of crisis and find solutions to life-or-death situations. Organizers and department heads will evaluate what they saw during the drill and look for ways to improve their response even more.

