Theodore man sentenced to life without parole for fatal shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Theodore man to life in prison without possibility of parole for killing a man he reportedly met on a dating app in 2019.

Because of Sabronte Lashun Rhodes’ criminal record, the only options for Mobile County Circuit Judge Jill Phillips were life with or without possibility of parole. She chose the harsher option.

“Life without parole is exactly what it sounds like,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “There’s no chance for parole. The defendant will die his natural death in prison.”

A Mobile County Circuit Court jury found Rhodes, 46, guilty of murder last month.

Prosecutors alleged that Rhodes used a dating app to set up Johnny Soekhies for robbery. The victim ended up with a gunshot to the head, his body left on Oyler Street.

Rhodes still faces sentencing on three unrelated offenses – second-degree assault, third-degree burglary and breaking into a vehicle.

“There still has to be accountability for it,” Blackwood said. “And so, a sentence in those cases, it’s still just, but you can’t add to a sentence, necessarily, of life without parole.”

