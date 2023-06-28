Advertise With Us
4th of July Weekend Celebration at OWA

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether you want to spend a day or the weekend, OWA has you covered! The fun kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30th with red, white and blueberry treats, crafts, a caricature artist, and fireworks crafts in Downtown OWA. Tuki the Toucan, OWA’s colorful mascot, will be joining the fun, so be sure to grab a photo! And at 6 p.m. the Bubble Truck rolls in with gallons of color filled bubble truck fun. Then grab your swimsuit and head to Big Water Bay inside Tropic Falls for a Dive-In movie featuring Parent Trap at 7pm.

The fun continues Saturday afternoon beginning at 2pm with more patriotic treats and crafts. At 4 p.m., be sure to hop over to OWA Island for a photo with two of our favorite patriotic characters, Uncle Sam and Rosie the Riveter. Stick around and enjoy the sounds of the Thin Ice Band at 5 p.m., followed by the popular Tip Tops performing at 7:30 p.m. The festivities culminate with a spectacular fireworks show synchronized to patriotic music at 8:50 p.m.

Round out the weekend of patriotic fun on Sunday at 2p.m., with more treats and photo ops, and live music beginning at 5 p.m. when the Storm Folk Band takes the stage, followed by the Miles Flatt Band at 7:30 p.m. all on OWA Island.

This is a free event that is open to the public. (***Tropic Falls general admission required for the Dive In Movie). Check out our website at visitowa.com for more information on all the fun!

OWA

205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535

Phone: 251-369-6100 www.visitowa.com

