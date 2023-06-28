Advertise With Us
Alleged attempted kidnapping case heads to Mobile County grand jury

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A grand jury will decide whether to indict a Wilmer man on first-degree attempted kidnapping charges.

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore on Wednesday found that prosecutors have enough evidence for the case to move forward against Paul Samson.

Prosecutors allege that Samson tried to snatch a child on Danner Road in Wilmer on May 28.

The judge on Wednesday set Samson’s bond at $100,000. Samson will have to post at least $10,000 of that in cash.

