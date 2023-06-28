Bold thief knocks out camera with a bat at Saraland car wash

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland Police are looking for a bold criminal with a bat.

A man is captured on surveillance video trying to break into an ice machine at the Blue Moose Car Wash off Industrial Parkway.

Once the man looks up and sees the camera, he grabs a baseball bat and starts swinging.

Vice President Brian Wilson says when his manager came into work Monday morning she found two broken cameras.

When she looked back at the security footage, she quickly found out what happened.

According to Saraland investigators, it happened Sunday night around 11:30.

In the video you see a shirtless man walk up and try to get into the ice machine.

He quickly appears to give up and sits down to take a drink.

After a few seconds, he looks up at the security camera, grabs a baseball bat, and starts swinging until he knocks the camera out.

“She said that there were two cameras that were destroyed near the ice machine,” Wilson explained. “And I asked her to go back and review the footage and she was able to go back and find that incident.”

Wilson says the thief didn’t get away with anything.

Now they have to deal with the hassle of fixing the two cameras.

With the car wash located right off Industrial Parkway, Wilson says they’ve been a victim of theft in the past.

He doesn’t want to see crime go up in the area.

“That’s a developing area and I understand there are some more developments going on,” Wilson said. “And we just can’t deal with this type of stuff. This guy was obviously just looking to vandalize or break into anything he could.”

Saraland investigators have not identified the man in the video.

If you know anything about this crime call Saraland PD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.