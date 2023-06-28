City of Mobile and USACE break ground on new district headquarter building

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was a historic day for the Port City. The US Army Corps of Engineers broke ground for its new district headquarters.

The facility will be located near the Mobile Civic Center at the corner of Claiborne and Canal Street.

A decade of planning and collaboration between the City of Mobile and USACE culminated to this moment.

“The tenacity, the perseverance that it took us to get here is kind of immeasurable,” said Sandy Stimpson, Mayor of Mobile.

The current USACE building is located on Saint Joseph Street. Colonel Jeremy Chapman says the new construction is timely.

“The GSA building we’re in now was built in the 70s, so obviously, it needs some love,” said Col. Jeremy Chapman, USACE Mobile District Commander. “We were looking at having to move out anyways for renovations so all the better to get a brand-new, modern office facility in Downtown Mobile.”

The rendering below is a glimpse at the facility’s design, created by the Architectural Review Board and FD Stonewater. FD Stonewater, a Northern Virginia-based real estate firm, will build, own and lease the facility.

USACE district headquarters rendering (City of Mobile)

“I think it’s very handsome,” said Mayor Stimpson. “It certainly looks better than an empty parking lot because the parking lot is empty unless you have an event here.”

The project, Col. Chapman says, is merely a precursor of what’s to come.

“We’re right off I-10, potentially the new bridge coming over I-10. There’s just a lot of great work going on in Downtown,” explained Col. Chapman. “In fact, billions of dollars are being invested here, not just in this building but between the bridge, we’re deepening the harbor which is another half a billion-dollar project, there’s a lot of good things going on in Mobile.”

Up to 800 employees will work inside the new facility. On top of that, a new parking garage will be built for USACE employees and the public.

“When you get the parking garage, that really allows other things to start happening around the Civic Center,” said Mayor Stimpson.

While construction on the parking deck will temporarily interrupt parking, Mayor Stimpson advises folks to be patient and use other alternatives, especially during the Mardi Gras season,

“People are finnicky about that parking and how far they’re going to walk, but if I looked outside my office, I look into the West and there’s a parking deck adjacent to the Admiral, and there’s never a car on the top of that parking deck,” explained Mayor Stimpson. “So there is parking available- which for some people, if they have an option, they might not want to choose to park there, but now they may have to until some of this stuff continues.”

“Maybe take shuttles and Ubers,” he added.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking is all part of a bigger picture. The new building is the first inaugural project in the City’s civic center redevelopment plan.

“Once the bridge is completed and the infrastructure between here and the river is changed between all the loops and overpasses and so forth, then you’ll see how you can access under the bridge,” said Mayor Stimpson. “There’s a footprint under the bridge right before it crosses the river that will be owned by the State of Alabama and will probably make an area for a good park. And so the idea is how do you connect all of this to the river. One day it will all connect.”

The City of Mobile estimates the building and parking deck will be complete by January 2025. The City says construction on the parking deck is out for bid but will likely begin in 90 days.

