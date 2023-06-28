Civil suit filed against Faith Academy & former teacher accused of sex with student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New developments tonight in the civil case against a former Faith Academy teacher and coach accused of having sex with a student.

The civil case filed last week -- names both the private school and former teacher and coach Jonathan Sauers and says Faith Academy failed to report the alleged inappropriate behavior to the proper authorities -- when first made aware of it more than a month before Sauers’ arrest.

The suit says the student was 16-years-old when |Sauers allegedly “groomed, victimized, and inappropriately touched and assaulted her -- often times on campus -- starting in September of 2022.”

The suit also alleges -- on or about February 2nd of 2023 -- Faith Academy received a report by another student of the inappropriate behavior committed by Sauers towards the alleged victim.

Instead of taking appropriate action against Sauers -- the suit goes on to say Faith Academy placed blame on the student -- and essentially characterized the conduct as a “school girl crush” -- and allegedly disciplined the teen -- advising her she would be kicked out of school if she said anything about Sauers’ inappropriate behavior.

As spelled out in the suit -- the girl’s lawyers believe Sauers knew of the actions taken against the student -- and that’s when Sauers allegedly advanced the level of inappropriate conduct against the girl -- which resulted in his arrest on March 14th.

They’re seeking damages -- both compensatory and punitive -- for emotional and physical injuries -- and demanding a trial by jury.

FOX 10 News has reached out to the Faith Academy’s attorney for response -- and will continue to do so. Meanwhile, Sauers is out on $45,000 bond. A judge has allowed him to move in with his parents -- who live out of state.

