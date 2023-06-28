Advertise With Us
Hire One

Civil suit filed against Faith Academy & former teacher accused of sex with student

By Lee Peck
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New developments tonight in the civil case against a former Faith Academy teacher and coach accused of having sex with a student.

The civil case filed last week -- names both the private school and former teacher and coach Jonathan Sauers and says Faith Academy failed to report the alleged inappropriate behavior to the proper authorities -- when first made aware of it more than a month before Sauers’ arrest.

The suit says the student was 16-years-old when |Sauers allegedly “groomed, victimized, and inappropriately touched and assaulted her -- often times on campus -- starting in September of 2022.”

The suit also alleges -- on or about February 2nd of 2023 -- Faith Academy received a report by another student of the inappropriate behavior committed by Sauers towards the alleged victim.

Instead of taking appropriate action against Sauers -- the suit goes on to say Faith Academy placed blame on the student -- and essentially characterized the conduct as a “school girl crush” -- and allegedly disciplined the teen -- advising her she would be kicked out of school if she said anything about Sauers’ inappropriate behavior.

As spelled out in the suit -- the girl’s lawyers believe Sauers knew of the actions taken against the student -- and that’s when Sauers allegedly advanced the level of inappropriate conduct against the girl -- which resulted in his arrest on March 14th.

They’re seeking damages -- both compensatory and punitive -- for emotional and physical injuries -- and demanding a trial by jury.

FOX 10 News has reached out to the Faith Academy’s attorney for response -- and will continue to do so. Meanwhile, Sauers is out on $45,000 bond. A judge has allowed him to move in with his parents -- who live out of state.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail

Latest News

Bold thief knocks out camera with a bat at Saraland car wash
Bold thief knocks out camera with a bat at Saraland car wash
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office stepping in to help Prichard Police with violent crime
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office stepping in to help Prichard Police with violent crime
Saraland PD looking for man who takes a bat to security cameras at car wash
Saraland PD looking for man who takes a bat to security cameras at car wash
MCSO said they are targeting crime in Prichard
MCSO said they are targeting crime in Prichard