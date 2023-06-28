Advertise With Us
Hire One

Country Place Senior Living celebrates Independence Day early with a parade for its residents

Residents were treated to a parade Wednesday morning without having to leave the campus
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - It was a party at Country Place Senior Living in Foley as the Foley fire department and a local daycare made the trip to say hello.

Residents were treated to a parade Wednesday morning without having to leave the campus.

“We enjoyed it. I’ve never seen one like that before,” Beverly Chamberlain said.

“It’s just good to see all of the little children doing that,” Imogene Jackson said.

“We asked them how old they were, but we wouldn’t tell them how old we are,” Chamberlain said.

“We were also able to have the local daycare come and hang out with our residents. They were able to participate in the parade this morning as well as present our residents with some medals and some handmade flags. So, they were very excited to do that” Activities Director Katherine Foxe said.

The residents watched under a tent because of the heat. Something that was on the minds of the staff here when planning this special day.

“We really tell everybody to stay hydrated as best as they can. We had Springhill home hospice provide refreshments for us. Drinks, koozies, and everything else. We had fans and the water here. And of course, the fire department was here just in case anything happened as well,” Foxe said.

They were given American flags drawn by the students themselves. And foley fire department also had some treats as well.

“They played bingo with us one time. It was real fun for them to play bingo. That was real good,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Danielle Leon
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing police vehicle
John Stephen Lewandowski Jr.
Mobile County SO’s ICAC Unit arrests Theodore man accused of possessing child porn
Cracking down on crime in Prichard
Mobile County sheriff aims to ‘end as much as of this violence as we can’ in Prichard
Cracking down on crime in Prichard
Cracking down on crime in Prichard