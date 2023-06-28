Country Place Senior Living celebrates Independence Day early with a parade for its residents

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - It was a party at Country Place Senior Living in Foley as the Foley fire department and a local daycare made the trip to say hello.

Residents were treated to a parade Wednesday morning without having to leave the campus.

“We enjoyed it. I’ve never seen one like that before,” Beverly Chamberlain said.

“It’s just good to see all of the little children doing that,” Imogene Jackson said.

“We asked them how old they were, but we wouldn’t tell them how old we are,” Chamberlain said.

“We were also able to have the local daycare come and hang out with our residents. They were able to participate in the parade this morning as well as present our residents with some medals and some handmade flags. So, they were very excited to do that” Activities Director Katherine Foxe said.

The residents watched under a tent because of the heat. Something that was on the minds of the staff here when planning this special day.

“We really tell everybody to stay hydrated as best as they can. We had Springhill home hospice provide refreshments for us. Drinks, koozies, and everything else. We had fans and the water here. And of course, the fire department was here just in case anything happened as well,” Foxe said.

They were given American flags drawn by the students themselves. And foley fire department also had some treats as well.

“They played bingo with us one time. It was real fun for them to play bingo. That was real good,” Jackson said.

