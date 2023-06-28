MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s very humid this morning with many spots sitting in the upper 70s as of 5 a.m. Temperatures will jump into the upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values over 110. Excessive heat warnings are in place for most locations in our area so make sure that you take this threat seriously. Stay hydrated and inside air conditioned rooms, especially between noon and 5 p.m. through the weekend.

There won’t be too many showers/storms out there the next few days. Thankfully next week the heat levels will come down which is great news since so many of us will be celebrating the Fourth of July. Highs will decrease back to the low 90s next week.

In the Tropics, things are still quiet for now.

