Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to kickback scheme, faces years in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former State Representative Fred Plump Jr. pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges in federal court, admitting to a kickback scheme and misusing money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund meant for his baseball league.

Plump faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 per charge. He also had to resign from the State House, a seat he was just elected to in November 2022.

With this plea, Plump is admitting to funneling money allocated to his league, the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League, from the fund, to State Representative John Roger’s assistant, who was also Plump’s girlfriend, according to court records.

Representative Rogers’ directed nearly $400,000 to the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League over a period of four years. Plump admitted to giving half of that money to Roger’s assistant.

Rogers has told WBRC he was not aware of this scheme and had no part in it. Rogers nor his assistant have been charged.

Plump is currently out on bond until sentencing occurs.

He will be sentenced on October 23.

