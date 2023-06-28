Advertise With Us
Hire One

Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to kickback scheme, faces years in prison

Fred L. Plump. Jr.
Fred L. Plump. Jr.(Alabama House of Representatives)
By WBRC Staff, Morgan Hightower and Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former State Representative Fred Plump Jr. pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges in federal court, admitting to a kickback scheme and misusing money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund meant for his baseball league.

Plump faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 per charge. He also had to resign from the State House, a seat he was just elected to in November 2022.

With this plea, Plump is admitting to funneling money allocated to his league, the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League, from the fund, to State Representative John Roger’s assistant, who was also Plump’s girlfriend, according to court records.

Representative Rogers’ directed nearly $400,000 to the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League over a period of four years. Plump admitted to giving half of that money to Roger’s assistant.

Rogers has told WBRC he was not aware of this scheme and had no part in it. Rogers nor his assistant have been charged.

Plump is currently out on bond until sentencing occurs.

He will be sentenced on October 23.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Cracking down on crime in Prichard
Mobile County sheriff aims to ‘end as much as of this violence as we can’ in Prichard
Cracking down on crime in Prichard
Cracking down on crime in Prichard
Fire injures motorcyclist at gas station on Downtowner Boulevard
Fire injures motorcyclist at gas station on Downtowner Boulevard
Seniors at Country Place treated to a parade
Seniors at Country Place treated to a parade
Tyrone Pryor, 37, of Kingsville, Texas, is being accused of barging into the kitchen of an...
Man crashes into Alabama state trooper after Slidell carjacking