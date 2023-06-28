Hot Tech Trends for Summer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is here! So, to level up your game this year, Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong covers a handful of products that will bring in the cool factor… from saving water during the hot summer months with smart sprinklers and soil sensors, repelling those annoying mosquitos, setting the backyard mood with smart lighting and more!

About Mario Armstrong:

You’ve probably seen Mario on TV as a two-time Emmy Award–winning talk show host and Digital Lifestyle Expert® on NBC’s TODAY Show, CNN, NPR, and more. Or you’ve watched him on Steve Harvey, Inside Edition, Dr. Oz, FUSE and other popular talk shows and news programs where he helps to educate people on how to use technology to enhance their personal and professional lives. Mario is also the host of the Emmy winning Never Settle Show, a web television series that teaches creators how to monetize and market their passions while hustling mindfully.

When he’s not playing host, contributor, and expert, he’s living a balanced life, playing husband and father, devouring sushi, meditating, adding to his metal lunchbox collection, and taking his “sneaker head” status to borderline obsessive levels.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.