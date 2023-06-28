Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hot Tech Trends for Summer

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is here! So, to level up your game this year, Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong covers a handful of products that will bring in the cool factor… from saving water during the hot summer months with smart sprinklers and soil sensors, repelling those annoying mosquitos, setting the backyard mood with smart lighting and more!

About Mario Armstrong:

You’ve probably seen Mario on TV as a two-time Emmy Award–winning talk show host and Digital Lifestyle Expert® on NBC’s TODAY Show, CNN, NPR, and more. Or you’ve watched him on Steve Harvey, Inside Edition, Dr. Oz, FUSE and other popular talk shows and news programs where he helps to educate people on how to use technology to enhance their personal and professional lives. Mario is also the host of the Emmy winning Never Settle Show, a web television series that teaches creators how to monetize and market their passions while hustling mindfully.

When he’s not playing host, contributor, and expert, he’s living a balanced life, playing husband and father, devouring sushi, meditating, adding to his metal lunchbox collection, and taking his “sneaker head” status to borderline obsessive levels.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Soleil Moon Frye’s new short film
Soleil Moon Frye’s new short film
4th of July Weekend Celebration at OWA
4th of July Weekend Celebration at OWA
Recipe: Red, White & Blueberry Trifle
Recipe: Red, White & Blueberry Trifle
Guided Mushroom Foray
Join a guided mushroom foray in Mobile