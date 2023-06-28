Advertise With Us
I-65 SB ramp to I-10 EB to close Wednesday night for resurfacing

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Interstate 65 southbound ramp to Interstate10 eastbound Exit 0 will be closed for a nighttime resurfacing project from 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, through 3 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Drivers will be detoured from I-65 southbound to I-10 westbound to Exit 17A onto Alabama 193 and then onto I-10 eastbound.

