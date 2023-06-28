Join a guided mushroom foray in Mobile

If you love mushrooms and want to learn more about them, this is the event for you! A guided mushroom foray is happening Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile.

Info from the organizer:

On this guided hike through the forest with an expert mushroom ID guide, you will not only learn how to find and identify all sorts of fungi but also about cultivating them.

The best way to learn mushroom identification is firsthand. Touch and smell are some of the best senses one can utilize for identifying mushrooms. If lack of experience or access to property is an issue, then connect with us for an opportunity to learn in the field with experienced foragers.

In this class you will learn the basics of mushroom identification. You will also learn to identify edible mushrooms, toxic mushrooms, and their common look-a-likes. Furthermore, best practices for harvesting, transporting, and preserving mushrooms are covered. Finally, you will be given ample resources to continue your mushroom education independently.

This excursion takes place in a beautiful natural setting where we can guarantee plenty of fresh air and new knowledge. The best part? Anyone who signs up has nothing else to worry about except having quality time outdoors surrounded by nature.

Please wear appropriate hiking clothes and bring snacks, water, and bug spray if needed.

Each ticket is $20. You must register online before attending. Children 12 and under attend for free.

Space is limited to 30 people, so don’t wait to register!

GUIDED MUSHROOM FORAY:

SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023

10:00AM- NOON

MEDAL OF HONOR PARK

1711 HILLCREST ROAD, MOBILE, AL

REGISTRATION: $20

MORE INFO AT FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE

