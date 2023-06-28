Man charged with robbery spree in Mobile, Baldwin is a no-show again
Judge enters not guilty plea on defendant’s behalf; grants prosecution request to take mouth swab
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For a second time, a man accused of a robbery spree on both sides of Mobile Bay was a no-show at an arraignment hearing.
A judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Terrance Lamont Dees and set a preliminary hearing for Aug. 1.
Dees, 40, faces first-degree robbery charges in five separate hold-ups in Prichard, Mobile and Daphne from April 26 to June 15.
Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby this week granted authorities permission to compel a mouth swab from Dees to test for DNA evidence.
According to a court filing, a witness told police on June 20 that Dees was staying at an abandoned, dilapidated building on Marengo Drive in Prichard. A search of that building led police to a mattress with clothing, a blanket and a .380-caliber handgun.
According to the filing, the gun is a preliminary match to shell casings found at robbery scenes in Mobile and Daphne. Prosecutors say the robber used the same modus operandi – walking into a business, firing at the ceiling and then demanding money.
Dees is being held without bail at Mobile County Metro Jail.
