Man charged with robbery spree in Mobile, Baldwin is a no-show again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For a second time, a man accused of a robbery spree on both sides of Mobile Bay was a no-show at an arraignment hearing.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Terrance Lamont Dees and set a preliminary hearing for Aug. 1.

Dees, 40, faces first-degree robbery charges in five separate hold-ups in Prichard, Mobile and Daphne from April 26 to June 15.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby this week granted authorities permission to compel a mouth swab from Dees to test for DNA evidence.

According to a court filing, a witness told police on June 20 that Dees was staying at an abandoned, dilapidated building on Marengo Drive in Prichard. A search of that building led police to a mattress with clothing, a blanket and a .380-caliber handgun.

According to the filing, the gun is a preliminary match to shell casings found at robbery scenes in Mobile and Daphne. Prosecutors say the robber used the same modus operandi – walking into a business, firing at the ceiling and then demanding money.

Dees is being held without bail at Mobile County Metro Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.