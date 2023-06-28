Mobile County Sheriff’s Office stepping in to help Prichard Police with violent crime

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says he’s targeting violent crime in Prichard, and is mobilizing deputies to take the lead.

Sheriff Burch is expected to make the big announcement Wednesday morning.

In a statement sent from the sheriff’s office Burch says,

“Our Special Operations Division now includes narcotics, intel, SWAT, K9, Crime Suppression, and tactical Intel. These units work together gathering information so that we can be proactive in targeting specific types of criminal behavior,” said Sheriff Burch. “We will cover all areas in our County where violent crimes are occurring.”

One mother, Patricia Trotter, says she’s lost two sons to gun violence in Prichard in the last year. And she has long complained about the city’s police department.

She says she’ll be attending the meeting Wednesday so her voice can be heard along with many others.

Since her two sons’ murder Trotter says she hasn’t received many updates.

“I have yet to get answers from Prichard Police,” Trotter said. “I’ve been down there beyond numerous times, no answer. No one will even come out and speak with me about it.”

Last Easter two men got into a deadly shootout on South Wilson Avenue.

According to Prichard investigators, Justin Trotter was one of the victims.

Less than two months later, Patricia says she received another devasting phone call that her younger son was also killed.

Investigators found Michael Trotter and a woman inside a car on Main Street, shot multiple times.

Julian Woods was arrested days later and faces four counts of capital murder.

Patricia says she wants more accountability from the people hired to protect the city.

“I know it’s several unsolved murders in this city and I know it’s a lot but at least say something,” Trotter pleaded. “I want to know what happened to my son. I want whoever is involved to be held accountable and if it takes the last breath in my body they will be held accountable. I’m not gonna stop.”

Sheriff Burch says he did invite Mayor Jimmie Gardner to attend.

The press conference will take place at the Sheriff’s Administration Building located at 510 South Royal Street.

It begins at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.