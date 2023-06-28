Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office stepping in to help Prichard Police with violent crime

Prichard citizens will have the chance to voice their concerns at the press conference.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says he’s targeting violent crime in Prichard, and is mobilizing deputies to take the lead.

Sheriff Burch is expected to make the big announcement Wednesday morning.

In a statement sent from the sheriff’s office Burch says,

One mother, Patricia Trotter, says she’s lost two sons to gun violence in Prichard in the last year. And she has long complained about the city’s police department.

She says she’ll be attending the meeting Wednesday so her voice can be heard along with many others.

Since her two sons’ murder Trotter says she hasn’t received many updates.

“I have yet to get answers from Prichard Police,” Trotter said. “I’ve been down there beyond numerous times, no answer. No one will even come out and speak with me about it.”

Last Easter two men got into a deadly shootout on South Wilson Avenue.

According to Prichard investigators, Justin Trotter was one of the victims.

Less than two months later, Patricia says she received another devasting phone call that her younger son was also killed.

Investigators found Michael Trotter and a woman inside a car on Main Street, shot multiple times.

Julian Woods was arrested days later and faces four counts of capital murder.

Patricia says she wants more accountability from the people hired to protect the city.

“I know it’s several unsolved murders in this city and I know it’s a lot but at least say something,” Trotter pleaded. “I want to know what happened to my son. I want whoever is involved to be held accountable and if it takes the last breath in my body they will be held accountable. I’m not gonna stop.”

Sheriff Burch says he did invite Mayor Jimmie Gardner to attend.

The press conference will take place at the Sheriff’s Administration Building located at 510 South Royal Street.

It begins at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail

Latest News

Bold thief knocks out camera with a bat at Saraland car wash
Bold thief knocks out camera with a bat at Saraland car wash
Johnathan Sauers arrest on March 14, 2023.
Civil suit filed against Faith Academy & former teacher accused of sex with student
Saraland PD looking for man who takes a bat to security cameras at car wash
Saraland PD looking for man who takes a bat to security cameras at car wash
MCSO said they are targeting crime in Prichard
MCSO said they are targeting crime in Prichard