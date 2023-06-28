Advertise With Us
Mobile County SO’s ICAC Unit arrests Theodore man accused of possessing child porn

John Stephen Lewandowski Jr.
John Stephen Lewandowski Jr.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a 48-year-old Theodore man accused of possessing child pornography.

Authorities arrested John Stephen Lewandowski Jr. Wednesday morning at his home on Mossberg Drive East after investigators executed a search warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ICAC Unit received several tips about child sexual abuse material.

He was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. His bond hearing is scheduled Friday.

