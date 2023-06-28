Advertise With Us
Moss Point families still searching for tornado disaster recovery

Moss Point home receives tornado damage
Moss Point home receives tornado damage(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -Hundreds of families are still waiting for recovery in Moss Point.

This is Doris Smith’s home on Oak Avenue.

Her property sustained minimal damage after the tornado last week; however, during a recent storm, a tornado-impacted tree fell into her home.

Now she begins the recovery process. Most of the damage is on the front porch. The structure is completely destroyed. Debris, tree limbs, and the door are set to be removed.

“The city of Moss Point is wonderful. Literally, we are Moss Point strong is accurate. We’ve had a lot of people reach out. We have countered come and empty out her fridge and get all the food out. Get her extra clothing. Currently, we are looking for an electrician because the box was knocked off the house. We have to remove the tree off the roof and detach the patio so the house can remain livable and intact,” said Charlotte Brow, Smith’s daughter.

Brown founded a 5013c nonprofit organization “We are Moss Point.” This group hosts back-to-school drives, feeding the homeless, and donation distributions.

Brown said the organization is making efforts to assist those in the community.

