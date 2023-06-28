MPD investigates armed robbery at Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie in west Mobile.
Officers responded just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to the grocery store 740 Schillinger Rd. Police said a masked robber had entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanding money from a cashier. When the cashier gave up the money, the man ran from the scene, according to authorities.
No one was injured in the incident.
