MPD investigates armed robbery at Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie in west Mobile.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to the grocery store 740 Schillinger Rd. Police said a masked robber had entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanding money from a cashier. When the cashier gave up the money, the man ran from the scene, according to authorities.

No one was injured in the incident.

