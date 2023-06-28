Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD investigates armed robbery at Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie in west Mobile.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to the grocery store 740 Schillinger Rd. Police said a masked robber had entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanding money from a cashier. When the cashier gave up the money, the man ran from the scene, according to authorities.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Dangerous heat across the Gulf Coast
Dangerous heat across the Gulf Coast
Store employee accused of letting customer take items without paying
Store employee accused of letting customer take items without paying
Man charged with robbery spree in Mobile, Baldwin is a no-show again
Man charged with robbery spree in Mobile, Baldwin is a no-show again
Package thief caught on camera in Semmes
Semmes PD seeks public’s help identifying woman seen taking package off porch
Package thief caught on camera in Semmes
Package thief caught on camera in Semmes