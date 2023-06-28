Advertise With Us
New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn set to make $900,000 annually

New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn is set to make at least $900,000 annually under his five-year deal
Rob Vaughn (center), was formally introduced as the 33rd Head Baseball Coach in Crimson Tide...
Rob Vaughn (center), was formally introduced as the 33rd Head Baseball Coach in Crimson Tide history(Alabama Athletics)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn is set to make at least $900,000 annually under his five-year deal.

The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved the new deal for Vaughn on Tuesday, along with contracts for other coaches and administrators.

Vaughn's deal includes an array of bonuses, including one month's pay ($82,500) for winning or sharing a Southeastern Conference regular-season title and two months pay ($163,000) for winning a national championship.

Vaughn replaced Brad Bohannon, who was fired in May after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated "the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees."

Vaughn spent the past six seasons as head coach at Maryland, where he was the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

It's a big increase from Bohannon's deal, which would have paid him $525,000.

Pitching coach Jason Jackson, who finished out the season as interim coach, has been promoted to associate head coach. He is set to make $300,000 annually under a new two-year deal.

Women's basketball coach Kristy Curry's new four-year deal is worth $550,000 annually plus incentives.

The contracts are subject to board of trustees approval.

