Only one business partnered with PCB for lifeguard program since 2021

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Its been more than two years since the City of Panama City Beach announced a partnership plan with local businesses to share the cost of lifeguards on the beach, and since collaboration numbers remain scarce.

The program was announced in July 2021. To date the only business to partner with the city is Boardwalk Beach Resort.

In February of 2023 council members voted to extend the partnership, however still only one business has taken part.

Meanwhile the number of drownings in our area continues to increase. There have been seven fatal water incidents so far this year in the Panama City Beach area, six were in city limits. Of those six incidents, five were at a beach with no lifeguard. One had a lifeguard on duty.

City officials said between June 15 and June 25, Panama City Beach safety personnel received 73 rescue calls and rescued 143 people.

For the past two days, News Channel 7 has reached out to Mayor Mark Sheldon and all four council members including Councilmember Paul Casto, Councilmember Phil Chester, Councilmember Mary Coburn and Councilmember Mark Jarman, to talk about the city’s plans to get more lifeguards on the beach and figure out why more businesses have not signed on to the city’s lifeguard program.

Instead of agreeing to do an interview, we were initially given the following statement from the city’s communications director:

“Just as Panama City Beach’s busy summer season was reaching peak visitor numbers, our area experienced a string of extremely dangerous conditions in the waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Like many beaches throughout Florida, the City flies double-red flags to warn its residents and visitors of these life-threatening conditions and closes the Gulf waters. Between the days of June 15 and June 25, six individuals drowned in the Gulf of Mexico within City of Panama City Beach. Five of those instances occurred when double-red flags were flying. Any and every loss of life is a tragedy. The City considers these drownings heart-wrenching, unnecessary and preventable. Our brave first responders, including members of the Beach Safety division, Beach Fire Rescue, Panama City Beach Police Department, and Code Enforcement, have worked nonstop over this period, risking their own lives, as they protected the public across nine miles of City beaches. City Ordinance 1540, passed by the City Council in 2020, allows for civil penalties for all those refusing to obey the flags and subsequent orders to stay out of the water. During this string of dangerous conditions, City personnel cited 98 people for getting in the water on double-red flag days resulting in fines up to $1,000. Between June 15 and June 25, our Beach Safety personnel received 73 rescue calls and rescued 143 people. Lifeguards also took 116,089 preventive actions whereby they initiated an action to prevent a person from entering the Gulf waters or made a rescue without entering the water. Failure to heed the flag-warning system remains the City’s greatest challenge on the sandy beach, and the City’s first responders’ actions are often met with anger and disrespect. Despite their citations, warnings, and pleas, our first responders are often ignored. Multiple rescuers have suffered injuries related to water rescues and have been treated for water inhalation. Despite these perils, the City’s brave men and women have worked tirelessly day-in-and-dayout to prevent any loss of life. Each year the City works to improve each aspect of its beach safety program to provide the safest experience to its 100,000 daily visitors. Since 2020, the City has offered City lifeguards to beachfront properties through a public-private partnership. For two years, one property owner has partnered with the City resulting in the addition of additional lifeguards on the City’s eastern shores. Over the same period, the City has increased code enforcement staff, police personnel, and lifeguards on the beach. In addition, the City partners with Bay County first responders and the Tourist Development Council to continually improve our beach flag safety educational and enforcement efforts. We implore everyone to learn and follow the flag warning system. All residents and visitors should be aware of the current conditions, teach your children, and keep everyone safe by following the flags. More information can be found at https://www.pcbfl.gov/aboutus/visitors/beach-warning-flags. The City commends our beach lifeguards, code enforcement, fire and police for their many hours of dedicated service to the community during this most difficult time.”

The city’s communications director also stated that along Panama City Beach’s nearly eight miles of public beaches, there are two towers staffed by three lifeguards, including the lifeguard tower at the Boardwalk Beach Resort.

Late Tuesday evening just before 10 p.m., the city’s communications director confirmed that a city official will now do an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Wednesday. We will stay on this story and keep you updated with new developments.

