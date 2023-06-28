Pensacola Beach scorcher, Tuesday heat index climbing triple digits

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Tuesday was a scorcher on the beaches, and Pensacola brought the heat.

Though it didn’t stop some from having fun in the sun.

“This is number 100 right here on top of my head,” said Bryan Gaston, a Pensacola local. “I’m a local, and I wear number 100 all over.”

With the heat index reaching triple digits, go hard or go home is not the philosophy to go by.

“Hydrate, make sure you bring water and not just beer or something like that,” said Gaston. “My niece got a little dehydrated for a little while, and we had to hydrate her up and give her some fruits and veggies. Let her chill and relax, put a cold towel on her. You got to do what you got to do to combat the heat.”

There’s live music every Tuesday night, which packed out the beach this week.

Bright blue waters looked heavenly on a scorcher like this one, and when it’s too hot, just splash in.

Tourists said that’s what makes a Gulf Coast summer even better.

“We’re used to it,” said Joan and Paul Noesser, from Arkansas. “This is not that much hotter to us. We just don’t have the breeze from the ocean or the gulf.”

That breeze is what some called a lifesaver.

“July and August we have no breeze, so today’s breeze is really helpful,” said Andy Freck, another Pensacola local.

