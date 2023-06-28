Pensacola man dies after an officer-involved shooting

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WALA) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cantonment on Wednesday, June 28, according to police.

Authorities said the officer was investigating a hit and run incident around 2:30 p.m. and went to Durant Lane as part of the investigation.

The officer made contact with a man in his driveway and the situation escalated from an argument to a physical altercation, according to police.

Officials said the officer then shot the man and he pronounced deceased on the scene.

It is unclear if the man who was shot was also the one involved in the hit and run that was being investigated, according to authorities.

Pensacola PD said the officer involved did sustain minor injuries and that he will be placed on administrative leave as they investigate the situation

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.