Potent high-pressure system continues to bake region

(WALA) - A dangerous heat wave continues along the Gulf Coast as a potent upper-level high pressure system builds heat over the Deep South. Over the next few days, the high pressure should move directly over the area but weaken, resulting in lower rain chances and continuing extreme heat.

EXCESSIVE HEAT:

An excessive heat warning will be issued again on Thursday. This time, the entire area may experience excessive heat index values around 115 degrees, which can be potentially dangerous, especially to those vulnerable to heat. Please check on friends, neighbors, and relatives to ensure they are staying cool.

To stay safe, remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and avoid the sun. Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

If you work or spend time outside, take extra precautions. Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening. To reduce the risk of heat-related illness during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

If someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded location immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, so call 911 right away if you suspect someone is experiencing it.

RAIN CHANCES:

Rain chances will remain low into the weekend, but an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Next week, we will likely return to a more normal summertime pattern with afternoon storms.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

The extreme heat will dissipate heading into next week, and we will return to the typical afternoon thunderstorm pattern. On July 4, expect the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm that will fade in the evening hours.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is low for the next few days. However, it is crucial to pay attention to local beach flags and signs. Rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast, so it is important to be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.