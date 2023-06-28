Advertise With Us
Recipe: Red, White & Blueberry Trifle

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 oz strawberries, sliced
  • 16 oz blueberries
  • 3 ¼ oz instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 2 cups milk
  • zest and juice of 1 &orange
  • 8 oz frozen whipped topping, defrosted
  • 10-12 oz pound cake, cut into cubes

STEPS:

Pour cold milk and pudding mix into a bowl. Beat for 2 minutes until combined. Add the orange zest and juice. Beat.

Add the whipped topping to the bowl and use a spatula to gently combine.

Use a clear glass bowl to layer the dessert. Create as many layers as you’d like and that your bowl will allow. I typically do 3. Start with a layer of pound cake. Top with 1/3 of the pudding mixture. Top with 1/3 of the strawberries and blueberries. Continue with another layer of cake, pudding mixture, strawberries and blueberries. Layer until all ingredients are used.

Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

