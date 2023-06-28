Advertise With Us
Hire One

Rolling Fork mayor shares tornado recovery update

It was just three months ago the Rolling Fork and Amory communities lost everything to a violent tornado.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -While Moss Point continues to assess damages for federal assistance, Mississippi leaders are offering words of encouragement.

It was just three months ago the Rolling Fork and Amory communities lost everything to a violent tornado.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker said a federal disaster assistance declaration is vital to the recovery process.

He said FEMA has assisted with recovery in Rolling Fork—leaving debris at a 90% removal rate. Federal funds were dependent on the severity of damage after the storm.

“We’re seeing a new in the community. We’re seeing community people building their homes back. Businesses building their businesses back. These are homes that were leveled and tore up from the ground up. So we’re happy to see that we’re on our way back to some sense of normalcy in the city of Rolling Fork and that will take place for the city of Moss Point Mississippi,” he said.

Eldridge encourages Moss Point to lean on one another during this difficult time.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Cracking down on crime in Prichard
Cracking down on crime in Prichard
Seniors at Country Place treated to a parade
Seniors at Country Place treated to a parade
Fire injures motorcyclist at gas station on Downtowner Boulevard
Fire injures motorcyclist at gas station on Downtowner Boulevard
Tyrone Pryor, 37, of Kingsville, Texas, is being accused of barging into the kitchen of an...
Man crashes into Alabama state trooper after Slidell carjacking
Ask the Sheriff June 27, 2023
Ask the Sheriff June 27, 2023