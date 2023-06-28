Rolling Fork mayor shares tornado recovery update

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -While Moss Point continues to assess damages for federal assistance, Mississippi leaders are offering words of encouragement.

It was just three months ago the Rolling Fork and Amory communities lost everything to a violent tornado.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker said a federal disaster assistance declaration is vital to the recovery process.

He said FEMA has assisted with recovery in Rolling Fork—leaving debris at a 90% removal rate. Federal funds were dependent on the severity of damage after the storm.

“We’re seeing a new in the community. We’re seeing community people building their homes back. Businesses building their businesses back. These are homes that were leveled and tore up from the ground up. So we’re happy to see that we’re on our way back to some sense of normalcy in the city of Rolling Fork and that will take place for the city of Moss Point Mississippi,” he said.

Eldridge encourages Moss Point to lean on one another during this difficult time.

