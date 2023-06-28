Advertise With Us
Semmes PD seeks public’s help identifying woman seen taking package off porch

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole a package from someone’s porch.

Surveillance video shows the woman get out of the vehicle, walk up to the house, take the package right off the front porch, then hurry back to the car to get away.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. June 22 on Howells Ferry Road.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who knows anything about this crime is asked to call the Semmes Police Department.

