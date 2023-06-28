Mobile County sheriff aims to ‘end as much as of this violence as we can’ in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Showing off a table filled with seized guns and pictures of drugs, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch on Wednesday highlighted the work of a crime suppression unit that has been targeting Prichard.

Burch said at a news conference that he created the unit in January and that it has been operating full time in high-crime spots of Prichard for about a month and a half.

Since March, the unit has made 27 cases in Prichard, resulting in the arrest of 87 people and the seizure of seven rifles, 20 handguns and $395,918 in cash.

It is the type of urban policing not normally associated with sheriff’s offices, and Burch said he knows of nothing liking it elsewhere. He said he decided shortly after taking office to launch the initiative after reviewing startling crime numbers in a city of fewer than 20,000 residents. He said his department assisted in the investigation of 15 homicides there last year and that 911 data show 27 total. He said there have been 15 homicides in Prichard so far this year and 23 non-fatal shootings, compared with 67 last year.

“And our goal is to end as much of this violence as we can,” he said. “You’ll never stop your domestic-related homicides or, you know, a heated argument at the spur of the moment. But people wandering around selling drugs, using drugs, with illegal guns in their possession – that’s who we’re targeting.”

The crime suppression unit represents a major force augmentation. The sheriff said 10 to 15 deputies are working the streets in Prichard on any given day. That compares to 18 to 22 Prichard police officers patrolling on a typical day, according to Mayor Jimmie Gardner.

“I support this 100 percent as it relates to the interdiction, the criminal interdiction that’s taking place in our community and in any other community that the Sheriff’s Office will take on,” he said.

Burch said the unit spends its time looking for crime, following up on tips and conducting investigations.

“These guys don’t answer calls, “he said. “They get out there and take care of problems, and that’s the people that you’ll see out in the community. And there’ll be different times of day, different times nights on weekends. And we’re trying to keep the bad guys on their toes, as well.”

In a sign of community frustration, several mothers who have lost children to gun violence attended the news conference and complained that they have had difficulty getting Prichard detectives to call them back or keep them informed about developments in their investigations. One mother complained directly to the mayor that she could not get him to call her.

Patricia Trotter said gun violence claimed two sons, Justin and Michael Trotter, 41 days apart last year. She told FOX10 News that an arrest has been made in Michael’s case but that Prichard police closed Justin’s case after determining that he and another man shot each other to death.

Trotter said she disagrees with that assessment. And she added that poor communication with police compounded that.

“I waited several days, almost a whole month. … No returned calls,” she said. “The lady wants to know my name and phone number. She writes it down every day. No returned calls. Nobody would come out and speak. Tried to speak with the mayor chief of police. I think it took me about three weeks to achieve that.”

Trotter said she has high hopes for the sheriff’s initiative.

“We need this in the city of Prichard because we don’t have the police power that we need,” she said. “We don’t have investigators, and the investigators that we do have are overloaded.”

Burch said he wants citizens to see that their complaints about crime will be taken seriously. He offered an example of a man who called complaining about someone selling crack under his oak tree.

“We had someone in handcuffs with dope, actually two people, that same day,” he said. “And he was shocked that we were able to act that quickly.”

The sheriff said he wants to send a message not only to the citizens but to “thugs who choose to put guns in their hands” that this is no temporary surge. He said the Sheriff’s Office is in for the long haul.

“We’ve experienced multiple car chases. Two have ended up in crashes,” he said. “But the most alarming is there were several of those where people bailed from the vehicle with guns in their hands while being chased by police. And that has a very, very potential for a very bad outcome.”

Adrienne Jackson, whose sone died from gunfire on Feb. 5, said she hopes the crime suppression unit’s work in Prichard has wider benefits.

“Everybody in this room should be concerned with the city of Prichard, because every road leads to Mobile, somewhere in Mobile,” she said. “And all the crimes that are coming to our city from Mobile or coming from Mobile back and forth. So everybody needs to be concerned with our city.”

