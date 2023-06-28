Store employee accused of letting customer take items without paying

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Family Dollar employee was arrested after she allegedly allowed a customer to take items out of the store without paying for them.

Mobile police officers responded to the Family Dollar, 2755 Pleasant Valley Rd., around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Carman Taite, 22, of Chickasaw allowed the customer to leave without paying for items.

Taite is charged with first-degree theft of property.

