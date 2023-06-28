Advertise With Us
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing police vehicle

Danielle Leon
Danielle Leon(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested on Sunday, June 25 for allegedly stealing a police Tahoe in the 1200 block of Virginia Street before being apprehended on North Catherine Street, according to MPD.

Police said an officer inadvertently left a spare key in the vehicle and the suspect was able to use the push-start feature to start the Tahoe.

Nothing was stolen from the vehicle and no damage was done to it either, according to authorities.

Danielle Leon, 34, was arrested and charged with theft of property, according to jail records.

MPD said the incident is under administrative investigation.

