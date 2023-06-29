Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama leaders react to the overturning of affirmative action policy

A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama...
A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama governor's race.(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions. This means race can no longer play a role in the admissions process, thus forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell was the first to comment on this major ruling.

Admission policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina schools were challenged by a group called Students for Fair Admissions.

Alabama native Rotimi Kukoyi is a sophomore at UNC.

“I think the UNC is unique,” said Kukoyi. “The Black community itself has created a space and culture that’s just so vibrant and thriving, and I saw that, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Before choosing UNC, Kukoyi was accepted to multiple Ivy League Schools. He started posting TikToks about the college application process to help other prospects.

“I was able to do a lot for free. But the fact is, for most students, that’s not the case, especially the students at these highly selective and competitive schools, especially at these Ivy League schools,” he said.

With affirmative action overturned, he says his posts are needed even more.

“These are colleges that offer merit scholarships. This is how you should write your activity description,” said Kukoyi.

State leaders had various reactions to how the court’s ruling will impact Ivy Leagues.

In May 2022, Attorney General Marshall joined a coalition of 19 states supporting the challengers’ cases before the Supreme Court.

“Students that are going to be hurt most by these affirmative action rulings,” said Kukoyi. “Those students are the students that are not accessing these wealth-tied opportunities and guidance.”

Alabama’s House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Madison County, says he believes race shouldn’t be the main factor but should be a factor in admission.

“We want diversity and inclusion of all people to be able to have a shot and opportunity. But my social, economic status should not necessarily warrant me getting whether I get accepted or not,” he said.

And Kukoyi is bracing himself for the impact of the ruling as he continues his educational career.

“I just keep having this vision in my head of a black convocation. But the rows of empty seats, high-quality, and that’s awful,” he said.

Due to this ruling University of North Carolina and other schools have to reshape their admissions practices, especially top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants.

The Alabama Higher Education Partnership also reacted to the decision.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Suspect arrested in car chase
Suspect arrested in car chase
4th of July events in Baldwin and Mobile
4th of July events in Baldwin and Mobile
Mobile Postmaster Paul Birge says are trained in heat illness prevention throughout the year....
Mail Carriers participate in Carrier Alert Program to check on those in need.
MCSO: Irvington man charged in connection with stolen personal watercraft
MCSO: Irvington man charged in connection with stolen personal watercraft
Mobile County SO investigating postal worker accused of asking people on her route for money
Mobile County SO investigating postal worker accused of asking people on her route for money