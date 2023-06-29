Area Independence Day celebrations planned

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here is a list of Independence Day events planned in municipalities across the region this weekend.

Alabama

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Town of Dauphin Island fireworks display, 9 p.m. Some parking on the beach will charge a $10 environmental fee

Saraland fireworks show, 5:40 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saraland High School

Summerdale fireworks and festival, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pioneer Park

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Semmes Independence Day Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, July 2, Mary G. Montgomery Football Stadium

Monday, July 3, 2023

Bay Minette Rotary Club fireworks display, 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 3, Bay Minette Sports Complex

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

City of Mobile 4th of July Celebration, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mardi Gras Park Kids Zone and Cooper Riverside Park, fireworks at 9 p.m.

Prichard Fireworks Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Highpoint Park in Eight Mile

Bayou La Batre, 5th Annual Free Family Fun Day, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rolston Park, Coden Belt Road

Daphne fireworks display, 9 p.m., Al Trione Sports Complex

Fairhope concert and fireworks display, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fairhope Municipal Pier

Robertsdale fireworks display, 8:30 p.m.

Gulf Shores, 9 p.m. , Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier

Mississippi

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Pascagoula fireworks display, 8:45 p.m., best viewing along Beach Boulevard

Biloxi, 9 p.m. Biloxi Beach, best viewing between the Lighthouse to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge

Florida

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Fireworks, 9 p.m. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, Gulf Breeze

