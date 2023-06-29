Advertise With Us
Area Independence Day celebrations planned

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here is a list of Independence Day events planned in municipalities across the region this weekend.

Alabama

Saturday, July 1, 2023

  • Town of Dauphin Island fireworks display, 9 p.m. Some parking on the beach will charge a $10 environmental fee
  • Saraland fireworks show, 5:40 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saraland High School
  • Summerdale fireworks and festival, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pioneer Park

Sunday, July 2, 2023

  • Semmes Independence Day Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, July 2, Mary G. Montgomery Football Stadium

Monday, July 3, 2023

  • Bay Minette Rotary Club fireworks display, 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 3, Bay Minette Sports Complex

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

  • City of Mobile 4th of July Celebration, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mardi Gras Park Kids Zone and Cooper Riverside Park, fireworks at 9 p.m.
  • Prichard Fireworks Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Highpoint Park in Eight Mile
  • Bayou La Batre, 5th Annual Free Family Fun Day, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rolston Park, Coden Belt Road
  • Daphne fireworks display, 9 p.m., Al Trione Sports Complex
  • Fairhope concert and fireworks display, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fairhope Municipal Pier
  • Robertsdale fireworks display, 8:30 p.m.
  • Gulf Shores, 9 p.m. , Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier

Mississippi

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

  • Pascagoula fireworks display, 8:45 p.m., best viewing along Beach Boulevard
  • Biloxi, 9 p.m. Biloxi Beach, best viewing between the Lighthouse to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge

Florida

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

  • Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Fireworks, 9 p.m. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, Gulf Breeze

