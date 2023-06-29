Area Independence Day celebrations planned
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here is a list of Independence Day events planned in municipalities across the region this weekend.
Alabama
Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Town of Dauphin Island fireworks display, 9 p.m. Some parking on the beach will charge a $10 environmental fee
- Saraland fireworks show, 5:40 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saraland High School
- Summerdale fireworks and festival, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pioneer Park
Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Semmes Independence Day Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, July 2, Mary G. Montgomery Football Stadium
Monday, July 3, 2023
- Bay Minette Rotary Club fireworks display, 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 3, Bay Minette Sports Complex
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- City of Mobile 4th of July Celebration, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mardi Gras Park Kids Zone and Cooper Riverside Park, fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Prichard Fireworks Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Highpoint Park in Eight Mile
- Bayou La Batre, 5th Annual Free Family Fun Day, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rolston Park, Coden Belt Road
- Daphne fireworks display, 9 p.m., Al Trione Sports Complex
- Fairhope concert and fireworks display, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fairhope Municipal Pier
- Robertsdale fireworks display, 8:30 p.m.
- Gulf Shores, 9 p.m. , Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier
Mississippi
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Pascagoula fireworks display, 8:45 p.m., best viewing along Beach Boulevard
- Biloxi, 9 p.m. Biloxi Beach, best viewing between the Lighthouse to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge
Florida
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Fireworks, 9 p.m. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, Gulf Breeze
